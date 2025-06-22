Left Menu

Courtney Thorne-Smith Files for Divorce: An End to 18-Year Union

Courtney Thorne-Smith, notable for her role in 'Melrose Place', has filed for divorce from Roger Fishman after 18 years. The actress, 57, cited 'irreconcilable differences' and sought joint custody of their son, requesting no spousal support for either party. This marks her second divorce.

'Melrose Place' star Courtney Thorne-Smith has officially filed for divorce from Roger Fishman, ending their 18-year marriage, according to People. The actress, who gained fame from the prime-time TV soap opera aired on Fox, has been separated from Fishman since September 2021.

Thorne-Smith, 57, cited 'irreconcilable differences' in the Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed on June 17. Without legal representation, she filed to end spousal support for both parties, seeking joint custody of their 17-year-old son, Jacob Emerson.

This marks Thorne-Smith's second marriage following a brief union with geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001. Their split in 2021 was reportedly amicable, with the couple previously setting on-set boundaries during her time on 'Melrose Place', as shared on the podcast 'Still the Place'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

