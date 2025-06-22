Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Challenges 'Fake Secularism' at Hindu Conference

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized 'fake secularists' at a Hindu conference, advocating for religious respect. He emphasized that secularism should not target Hinduism while dismissing criticisms of the event's location. Kalyan called for preserving dharma and respecting all faiths without losing Hindu identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:02 IST
Pawan Kalyan Challenges 'Fake Secularism' at Hindu Conference
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address at the 'Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu,' Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took aim at what he termed 'fake secularists' for undermining Hindu faith under the guise of freedom of expression. The conference in Tamil Nadu, organized by Hindu Munnani, attracted numerous Hindu figures and political leaders.

Kalyan, addressing a large gathering, reiterated his commitment to Hinduism while advocating for respect towards all religions. He criticized the selective application of secularism, often directed at Hindu beliefs, and called for a balanced approach to freedom of expression in matters of faith.

The deputy CM condemned the criticism of the conference's southern venue, warning against the dangers of questioning Hindu practices. He emphasized the widespread reverence for Lord Murugan and urged unity in protecting dharma. Kalyan rallied the audience to remain resilient against provocations aimed at Hinduism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025