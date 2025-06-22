Pawan Kalyan Challenges 'Fake Secularism' at Hindu Conference

In a spirited address at the 'Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu,' Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took aim at what he termed 'fake secularists' for undermining Hindu faith under the guise of freedom of expression. The conference in Tamil Nadu, organized by Hindu Munnani, attracted numerous Hindu figures and political leaders.

Kalyan, addressing a large gathering, reiterated his commitment to Hinduism while advocating for respect towards all religions. He criticized the selective application of secularism, often directed at Hindu beliefs, and called for a balanced approach to freedom of expression in matters of faith.

The deputy CM condemned the criticism of the conference's southern venue, warning against the dangers of questioning Hindu practices. He emphasized the widespread reverence for Lord Murugan and urged unity in protecting dharma. Kalyan rallied the audience to remain resilient against provocations aimed at Hinduism.

(With inputs from agencies.)