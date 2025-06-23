From Screen to Vatican: 'The Chosen' Cast Brings Biblical Drama to Rome

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the popular streaming series 'The Chosen,' made an appearance at the Vatican earlier this week. The occasion, marked by a special Vatican screening of the show's fifth season, came ahead of its planned international release in July.

Roumie accompanied by co-stars Elizabeth Tabish, George Xanthis, and Vanessa Benavente, expressed his feelings about the visit. 'Coming to the Vatican is always an honour,' he told Reuters. The acclaimed series takes viewers through the life of Jesus, highlighting crucial events like the Last Supper.

Filming locations have provided authenticity, with the southern Italian town of Matera doubling as Jerusalem for the latest season. Roumie and his fellow actors are also scheduled to meet with Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, during a general audience at St. Peter's Square on Wednesday.

