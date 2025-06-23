Left Menu

From Screen to Vatican: 'The Chosen' Cast Brings Biblical Drama to Rome

Jonathan Roumie, known for playing Jesus in 'The Chosen,' visited the Vatican for a special screening of the show's fifth season. Joined by castmates, Roumie expressed his honor at the visit. The series, depicting Jesus's life, recently completed filming in Matera, resembling Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:02 IST
Actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the popular streaming series 'The Chosen,' made an appearance at the Vatican earlier this week. The occasion, marked by a special Vatican screening of the show's fifth season, came ahead of its planned international release in July.

Roumie accompanied by co-stars Elizabeth Tabish, George Xanthis, and Vanessa Benavente, expressed his feelings about the visit. 'Coming to the Vatican is always an honour,' he told Reuters. The acclaimed series takes viewers through the life of Jesus, highlighting crucial events like the Last Supper.

Filming locations have provided authenticity, with the southern Italian town of Matera doubling as Jerusalem for the latest season. Roumie and his fellow actors are also scheduled to meet with Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, during a general audience at St. Peter's Square on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

