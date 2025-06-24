Remembering Bobby Sherman: Teen Idol and Pop Icon of the 60s and 70s

Bobby Sherman, the charismatic teen idol of the 60s and 70s, passed away at the age of 81. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced the news on Tuesday, sharing that Sherman left this world holding her hand. The pop icon had been battling Stage 4 cancer for much of this year.

Sherman rose to fame with hits like "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," becoming a fixture on the covers of popular teen magazines. His image adorned countless merchandise, endearing him to fans. He was a key figure among teen heartthrobs, bridging icons from Ricky Nelson to Justin Bieber.

Beyond his music career, Sherman contributed to society by becoming a certified medical emergency technician, aiding the LAPD with his skills. Reflecting on his journey, Sherman expressed no regrets about his career's intensity. His legacy remains a testament to his multifaceted life and enduring charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)