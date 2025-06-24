Left Menu

Remembering Bobby Sherman: Teen Idol and Pop Icon of the 60s and 70s

Bobby Sherman, a charming teen idol of the 60s and 70s known for hits like “Little Woman” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” has died at 81. He transitioned from pop success to serving as a medical emergency technician. His legacy remains impactful in the world of music and television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:45 IST
Bobby Sherman, the charismatic teen idol of the 60s and 70s, passed away at the age of 81. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced the news on Tuesday, sharing that Sherman left this world holding her hand. The pop icon had been battling Stage 4 cancer for much of this year.

Sherman rose to fame with hits like "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," becoming a fixture on the covers of popular teen magazines. His image adorned countless merchandise, endearing him to fans. He was a key figure among teen heartthrobs, bridging icons from Ricky Nelson to Justin Bieber.

Beyond his music career, Sherman contributed to society by becoming a certified medical emergency technician, aiding the LAPD with his skills. Reflecting on his journey, Sherman expressed no regrets about his career's intensity. His legacy remains a testament to his multifaceted life and enduring charm.

