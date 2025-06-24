Left Menu

Farewell to Bobby Sherman: A Star Who Lit Up Lives

Veteran singer-actor Bobby Sherman has passed away at 81. His wife, Brigette, announced his death on Instagram, revealing he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Known for his humor and charm, Sherman was a beloved figure in music and television, cherished by fans worldwide.

Late singer-actor Bobby Sherman (Image source: Instagram@John Stamos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran singer-actor Bobby Sherman, renowned for his charm and talent, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by Variety, with his final moments described as being spent holding the hand of his wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman.

Poublon Sherman, who had publicly shared three months prior that her husband was battling stage 4 cancer, took to Instagram to express her profound sorrow. 'It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,' she wrote, highlighting his courage and unwavering grace throughout their marriage.

Sherman rose to fame during his tenure on the ABC series 'Here Come the Brides' and later became a music sensation, particularly among young audiences. His legacy is celebrated through his enduring music hits and joyous persona, remembered fondly by his wife, family, and endless fans across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

