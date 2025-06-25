Modi's Journey: The Emergency Diaries Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared reflections on his role during India's Emergency period, as detailed in the newly released book 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader'. Published by BlueKraft, the book highlights Modi's steadfast commitment to democratic ideals during a turbulent time in the country's history.

The book compiles first-person anecdotes from Modi's associates and uses archival material to paint a vivid picture of his formative years. It portrays how a young Modi, then an RSS pracharak, participated in the anti-Emergency movement, gaining valuable insights from interactions across the political spectrum.

Modi encourages those who experienced the Emergency or were affected by it to share their stories, aiming to increase awareness among the youth about the period from 1975 to 1977. The Prime Minister also emphasizes the importance of remembering the suppression of civil liberties and media censorship during those years.

