Untold Aid: Indira Gandhi's Quiet Gesture During Emergency

A new book reveals that Indira Gandhi quietly donated Rs 90,000 for Jayaprakash Narayan’s medical treatment during the Emergency, although he declined the offer. The book highlights the diaspora's role in mobilizing resources for Narayan, spotlighting untold stories of resistance.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:46 IST
During the dark days of India's Emergency, a lesser-known story of compassion unfolded when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi donated Rs 90,000 for the treatment of her critic, Jayaprakash Narayan. Narayan, a prominent figure against the Emergency, was in dire need of a life-saving portable dialysis machine due to kidney failure.

Sugata Srinivasaraju's new book, "The Conscience Network: A Chronicle of Resistance to a Dictatorship," reveals that while the donation was made, it was declined. The book highlights the efforts of supporters both in India and abroad to gather funds for Narayan's treatment, showcasing a remarkable narrative of solidarity and opposition.

Despite her intentions, Gandhi's donation faced opposition from diaspora groups like Indians For Democracy, who feared accepting government-linked funds would discourage supporters. Instead, they successfully raised the required amount themselves, underscoring the resilience and influence of the Indian diaspora during this turbulent period.

