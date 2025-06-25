Untold Aid: Indira Gandhi's Quiet Gesture During Emergency

During the dark days of India's Emergency, a lesser-known story of compassion unfolded when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi donated Rs 90,000 for the treatment of her critic, Jayaprakash Narayan. Narayan, a prominent figure against the Emergency, was in dire need of a life-saving portable dialysis machine due to kidney failure.

Sugata Srinivasaraju's new book, "The Conscience Network: A Chronicle of Resistance to a Dictatorship," reveals that while the donation was made, it was declined. The book highlights the efforts of supporters both in India and abroad to gather funds for Narayan's treatment, showcasing a remarkable narrative of solidarity and opposition.

Despite her intentions, Gandhi's donation faced opposition from diaspora groups like Indians For Democracy, who feared accepting government-linked funds would discourage supporters. Instead, they successfully raised the required amount themselves, underscoring the resilience and influence of the Indian diaspora during this turbulent period.

