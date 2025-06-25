From Earth to Stars: Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla's Historic Space Journey
Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force embarks on a notable space mission to the International Space Station, representing India as part of Axiom Space's Axiom-4 mission. This event marks a significant milestone, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic mission, heralding India's growing space ambitions.
In an inspiring leap for Indian space exploration, Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has set course for the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone in the nation's astronomical history.
The Axiom-4 mission, which launched from the Kennedy Space Centre, features astronauts from four countries, including India, promising a pivotal moment in global space endeavors.
As the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, Shukla's journey echoes the legacy of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, reaffirming India's ambition to reach the stars once more.
