Celebrating India's Second Astronaut: A New Era in Space Exploration

In a historic moment, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla has been recognized by Odisha's Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his role in the Axiom-4 space mission. This remarkable achievement marks him as India's second astronaut in space after a gap of 41 years.

Governor Kambhampati took to X, expressing, 'Congratulations to Group Captain #ShubhanshuShukla on becoming India's second astronaut in space after 41 years. His journey aboard #AxiomMission4 embodies the spirit of New India -- bold, ambitious, and visionary. A proud moment for our nation!'

Similarly, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the significance of Shukla's participation in his social media statement, acknowledging it as a milestone reflecting the excellence, discipline, and commitment of the Indian Air Force. He emphasized that this achievement not only strengthens India's presence in global space exploration but also serves as an inspiration for young minds nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)