Kajol Explores Maternal Instincts in Mythological Horror Film 'Maa'

Actress Kajol embraces the emotional depth of old stories and myths in her latest film project, 'Maa'. This mythological horror film marks Kajol's debut in the genre, offering a fresh narrative in a rapidly evolving cinematic landscape.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Films alongside Jio Studios, 'Maa' is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025, in four languages. The film intricately weaves the timeless maternal instinct with cultural storytelling, as Kajol emphasizes the emotional impact of these traditions.

Drawing inspiration from the tale of Kaali Maa and the demon Rakhtabeej, 'Maa' presents a haunting narrative where Kajol's character faces a sinister ancient curse during a routine road trip with her daughter. The film explores the primal protective instinct of parents, with a storyline that blends horror with spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)