Left Menu

End of the Search: The Mystery of Flight 2501

The Michigan Shipwreck Association concludes its 20-year search for Northwest Orient Flight 2501, which crashed into Lake Michigan in 1950, killing all 58 on board. Despite covering 700 square miles, the plane's remains eluded detection. Support came from Valerie van Heest and late writer Clive Cussler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southhaven | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:53 IST
End of the Search: The Mystery of Flight 2501
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Concluding a two-decade effort, the Michigan Shipwreck Association has ceased searching for Northwest Orient Flight 2501, which tragically plunged into Lake Michigan in 1950, marking the largest aviation disaster in U.S. history at that time.

Valerie van Heest, heading the association, expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging both a sense of failure and achievement in preserving the memory of the 58 victims aboard. The team explored 700 square miles, hindered by the likelihood that the aircraft fragmented beyond sonar detection, settling into the lakebed.

The DC-4 aircraft departed New York's LaGuardia Airport on June 23, 1950. It was caught in a storm, and debris was later found in South Haven, Michigan. Prominent adventure author Clive Cussler lent financial support to the search until 2017, fostering hope for eventual closure for the families affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025