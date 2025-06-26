End of the Search: The Mystery of Flight 2501

Concluding a two-decade effort, the Michigan Shipwreck Association has ceased searching for Northwest Orient Flight 2501, which tragically plunged into Lake Michigan in 1950, marking the largest aviation disaster in U.S. history at that time.

Valerie van Heest, heading the association, expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging both a sense of failure and achievement in preserving the memory of the 58 victims aboard. The team explored 700 square miles, hindered by the likelihood that the aircraft fragmented beyond sonar detection, settling into the lakebed.

The DC-4 aircraft departed New York's LaGuardia Airport on June 23, 1950. It was caught in a storm, and debris was later found in South Haven, Michigan. Prominent adventure author Clive Cussler lent financial support to the search until 2017, fostering hope for eventual closure for the families affected.

