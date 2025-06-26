Left Menu

Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency: A Historical Exhibition 50 Years On

A government-hosted mega exhibition commemorates 50 years since the 1975 Emergency in India. It features rare photos, archival documents, and exhibits highlighting democratic values, impacts of the Emergency, and recent reforms. The event aims to remember the period and underline the significance of safeguarding democratic rights.

Updated: 26-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An extensive exhibition showcasing rare documents and images marks 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Thyagaraj Stadium, presents a reflection on a significant historical period, with rare photos of editorials and important figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Divided into three sections, the exhibition highlights India's ancient democratic traditions, the dark period of the 1975 Emergency, and recent democratic reforms. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other leaders, attended the event, emphasizing the importance of remembering these times for safeguarding democracy.

The exhibition also includes a nostalgic skit by the National School of Drama and commemorates the solemn occasion with educational segments on significant historical events and their impact on Indian democracy, ensuring that the critical period is not forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

