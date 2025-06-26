Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency: A Historical Exhibition 50 Years On

An extensive exhibition showcasing rare documents and images marks 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Thyagaraj Stadium, presents a reflection on a significant historical period, with rare photos of editorials and important figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Divided into three sections, the exhibition highlights India's ancient democratic traditions, the dark period of the 1975 Emergency, and recent democratic reforms. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other leaders, attended the event, emphasizing the importance of remembering these times for safeguarding democracy.

The exhibition also includes a nostalgic skit by the National School of Drama and commemorates the solemn occasion with educational segments on significant historical events and their impact on Indian democracy, ensuring that the critical period is not forgotten.

