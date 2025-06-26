Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve to Direct New James Bond Film for Amazon MGM

Denis Villeneuve, known for movies like ''Dune'', will direct a new James Bond film. This is the first Bond movie under Amazon's ownership of MGM. His wife, Tanya Lapointe, will be an executive producer. Villeneuve, a lifelong Bond fan, feels honored to continue the franchise's legacy.

Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for directing major films like ''Dune'' and ''Blade Runner 2047'', is set to take on the iconic James Bond franchise. The new film marks the first Bond project since Amazon acquired MGM Studios in 2022, signaling a significant milestone in the franchise's history.

Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve's wife and creative partner, joins the production as an executive producer, alongside producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Villeneuve expressed his lifelong passion for Bond films, recounting childhood memories of watching them with his father, calling the project both a 'massive responsibility' and 'incredibly exciting'.

Anticipation mounts over the casting of the next actor to take on the role of the legendary spy character, following Daniel Craig's tenure. Amazon's acquisition led to a joint venture with longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, granting Amazon MGM creative control and establishing a promising new chapter for the timeless franchise.

