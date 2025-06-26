Unlocking Growth: Techmagnate's Insights on India's Evolving Hotel Search Trends

In a groundbreaking report, Techmagnate, the distinguished digital marketing agency based in India, unveiled key insights into the evolving search trends in the country's hotel industry. Released in June 2025, the data highlights a robust 9.49% growth in search volumes, emphasizing a shift towards 'near me' and event-centric searches.

An in-depth analysis shows non-branded searches outpacing their branded counterparts, seeing an increase from 2205.21 lakh to 2400.57 lakh searches. The report also notes remarkable growth in searches for banquets and wedding venues by 49.46% and a 28.06% rise in 'near me' queries.

Interest in alternative accommodations like bed & breakfasts and boutique hotels grew significantly, while search volumes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities rose by 18.08%. The report underlines emerging consumer behaviors as noted by Sarvesh Bagla, CEO of Techmagnate, who sees vast opportunities in targeting non-branded, high-intent queries outside major metros.

(With inputs from agencies.)