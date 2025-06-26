Daisy Edgar-Jones to Star in New Adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility'

Daisy Edgar-Jones, known for her role in 'Normal People', is set to star as Elinor Dashwood in an upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel 'Sense and Sensibility'. This project is directed by Georgia Oakley, with a script by bestselling author Diana Reid.

Produced by cinematic heavyweights Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, alongside India Flint and Jo Wallett, the film will be brought to life by Focus Features and Working Title Films. Austen's revered story, first published anonymously in 1811, follows the lives of the Dashwood sisters as they navigate societal expectations and romantic entanglements in 18th-century England.

Building on the rich legacy of previous adaptations, this film marks a revisitation of Austen's work by Focus Features and Working Title Films, who collaborated on the acclaimed 2005 production of 'Pride & Prejudice'. Patrons of Austen's timeless storytelling can anticipate a fresh perspective with this new adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)