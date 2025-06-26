Mamata Banerjee Gears Up for Grand Rath Yatra Celebrations in Digha
Ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a meeting with officials in Digha. Reviewing the preparations, she ensured smooth functioning for the upcoming event. The town was adorned with decorations to welcome thousands of devotees expected for the religious celebration.
On the eve of the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a high-level meeting with the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority, police, and ISKCON officials, centering the newly-inaugurated Jagannath Temple.
Banerjee oversaw the ceremonial chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, and reviewed the 1km yatra route alongside DSDA officials and law enforcement. Emphasizing seamless execution, she instructed DGP Rajiv Kumar in the company's presence.
The coastal town of Digha, lavishly prepared for celebrations, boasted temple-styled cutouts and elaborate lighting by Chandernagore artists, welcoming devotees along a 180 km scenic highway. Devotional hymns and saffron flags set the festive mood as thousands gathered, with many more expected on Rath Yatra day.
