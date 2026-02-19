Left Menu

Honoring Shivaji: Grand Celebrations at Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra leaders paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort on his birth anniversary. The event featured cultural programs and a 'cradle ceremony' symbolizing Shivaji's birth. Despite large crowds celebrating, the celebration saw three injuries due to overcrowding. Public enthusiasm marked the homage to the Maratha king.

Updated: 19-02-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, paid homage to the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during his birth anniversary celebration at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The leaders took part in various cultural programs, including a symbolic 'cradle ceremony' representing Shivaji's birth, at the historic site where the king was born in 1630. Devotees from across the region gathered to celebrate Shivaji's legacy, causing significant overcrowding at the festival.

Despite the festive spirit, the day saw some unfortunate incidents as three individuals sustained injuries due to crowd pressure, police officials reported. However, the gathering underscored the enduring admiration for one of Maharashtra's most revered historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

