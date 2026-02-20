Robotic Elephants Transform Religious Celebrations in Kerala

In a significant move towards cultural and technological integration, the Voices for Asian Elephants Society has introduced two robotic elephants at Kerala temples. These creations, named Neelamkulangara Vishnudasan and Omkareswaram Rama Senapathy, were unveiled amid traditional festivities, offering a humane alternative to live elephants.

These robotic elephants, each 10 feet tall and weighing around 500 kilograms, are crafted from fibre and rubber for a realistic appearance. They boast electronic features that mimic natural movements, enhancing safety and preserving rituals' grandeur without endangering lives.

Sangita Iyer, the society's Founder, emphasizes the importance of this innovation, citing past incidents involving live elephants. The initiative reflects a growing need for responsible cultural practices, fusing Kerala's rich traditions with modern technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)