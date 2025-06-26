Camikara's Golden Triumph: Indian Rum Claims Global Spotlight

In an unparalleled achievement for the Indian spirits industry, Camikara 3YO has claimed a Gold Medal at the prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2025 in London. This accolade marks the first time an Indian rum has received such recognition, setting a new benchmark for excellence.

Historically, Indian rum has lagged in global conversations dominated by countries renowned for their sugarcane spirits. Camikara, crafted by Piccadily Agro Industries, defies this trend by introducing a world-class, Rhum Agricole-style rum made from fresh Indian sugarcane juice.

Shalini Sharma of Piccadily Agro Industries emphasized that Camikara's success is not just an award but a reaffirmation of India's potential to lead in the global spirits market, spotlighting Indian craftsmanship and heritage through this premium rum.