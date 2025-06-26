Language Debate: Maharashtra's Identity at Stake
In Maharashtra, a political battle is intensifying over language as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena join forces to oppose the ruling party's decision to impose Hindi in state schools. This move is perceived as a threat to the cultural identity of the Marathi-speaking populace.
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, announced protests against what they described as a 'language emergency.' They argue that the imposition of Hindi is a divisive tactic by the ruling BJP to undermine the state's Marathi heritage.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Hindi remains optional, not compulsory. However, the controversy persists, with key stakeholders like NCP's Sharad Pawar advocating for the mother tongue's primacy in early education and emphasizing parental choice in language education.
