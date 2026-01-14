Election Controversy: Raj Thackeray Targets SEC Over Campaign Rule Change

In a sharp critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission of favoring the ruling parties by permitting door-to-door canvassing after the official campaign period had ended. He argued this move could unduly benefit the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming civic elections.

Thackeray highlighted the abrupt rule change by the SEC ahead of the January 15 polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other municipal bodies. He questioned why similar concessions were not extended during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, suggesting the SEC's actions align with government interests.

Echoing Thackeray's concerns, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the SEC's decision effectively grants permission to certain parties to illegitimately influence voters. With official public canvassing concluded, the SEC allows candidates to visit voters' homes, though with stipulated restrictions. Observers from MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been urged to vigilantly oversee the ruling parties' candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)