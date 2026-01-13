Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Takes Aim at Uddhav Thackeray Over Marathi 'Asmita'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for neglecting Marathi pride during his control over Mumbai's civic body. Shinde accused Thackeray of only addressing Marathi issues near elections, asserting the Mahayuti's dedication to Marathi interests and promising significant developments in housing and fintech for Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:16 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a blistering attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging neglect toward the Marathi community's plight during his tenure overseeing Mumbai's civic administration.

During a rally preceding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shinde criticized both Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, accusing them of only championing Marathi causes near election periods. Asserting the Mahayuti's resolve, Shinde promised the next Mayor would be a Marathi from their coalition, highlighting the alliance's commitment to the city's pride and Maharashtra's financial ambitions.

Shinde detailed various initiatives aimed at supporting the Marathi community, including the issuance of occupation certificates for 20,000 buildings and providing 1 lakh houses to mill workers. He criticized Uddhav's son Aaditya for prioritizing Netflix over politics, affirming the government's vision to position Mumbai as a fintech hub.

