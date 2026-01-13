Eknath Shinde Takes Aim at Uddhav Thackeray Over Marathi 'Asmita'
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for neglecting Marathi pride during his control over Mumbai's civic body. Shinde accused Thackeray of only addressing Marathi issues near elections, asserting the Mahayuti's dedication to Marathi interests and promising significant developments in housing and fintech for Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a blistering attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging neglect toward the Marathi community's plight during his tenure overseeing Mumbai's civic administration.
During a rally preceding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shinde criticized both Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, accusing them of only championing Marathi causes near election periods. Asserting the Mahayuti's resolve, Shinde promised the next Mayor would be a Marathi from their coalition, highlighting the alliance's commitment to the city's pride and Maharashtra's financial ambitions.
Shinde detailed various initiatives aimed at supporting the Marathi community, including the issuance of occupation certificates for 20,000 buildings and providing 1 lakh houses to mill workers. He criticized Uddhav's son Aaditya for prioritizing Netflix over politics, affirming the government's vision to position Mumbai as a fintech hub.
ALSO READ
Athawale Blames Uddhav for Shiv Sena's Bow-and-Arrow Loss
Political Titans Clash in Mumbai Civic Polls: Survival Battle for Thackerays
Shiv Sena's Vision: Slum-Free Thane and Iconic 260-Metre Tower
Political Showdown: Shiv Sena-backed Candidate Wins AMC Vice-presidency Amidst Ruckus
Thane's Political Clash: Shiv Sena vs. Raj Thackeray's MNS