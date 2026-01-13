Eknath Shinde Takes Aim at Uddhav Thackeray Over Marathi 'Asmita'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a blistering attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging neglect toward the Marathi community's plight during his tenure overseeing Mumbai's civic administration.

During a rally preceding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shinde criticized both Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, accusing them of only championing Marathi causes near election periods. Asserting the Mahayuti's resolve, Shinde promised the next Mayor would be a Marathi from their coalition, highlighting the alliance's commitment to the city's pride and Maharashtra's financial ambitions.

Shinde detailed various initiatives aimed at supporting the Marathi community, including the issuance of occupation certificates for 20,000 buildings and providing 1 lakh houses to mill workers. He criticized Uddhav's son Aaditya for prioritizing Netflix over politics, affirming the government's vision to position Mumbai as a fintech hub.