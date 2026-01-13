Left Menu

Athawale Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Political Decisions

Union minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Uddhav Thackeray's decision to align with Congress post-2019 elections, which led to the Shiv Sena's split and loss of its 'bow-and-arrow' symbol. He commended the BJP-led Maharashtra government for its development initiatives in Mumbai, funded significantly by PM Narendra Modi.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has criticized Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with Congress after the 2019 assembly elections, suggesting this political decision cost him the Shiv Sena's iconic 'bow-and-arrow' symbol. Athawale attributed the party's 2022 split and Thackeray's loss to these choices.

At a rally in Shivaji Park preceding the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Athawale emphasized the split's impact on the Shiv Sena, now led by Eknath Shinde. He asserted that remaining with the BJP would have preserved Thackeray's hold on the party symbol.

Athawale praised the BJP-led state and central governments for progressing Mumbai's infrastructure, highlighted by significant investments in metro projects, suburban railway upgrades, and slum redevelopment, accredited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the state's growth.

