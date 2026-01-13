Athawale Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Political Decisions

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has criticized Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with Congress after the 2019 assembly elections, suggesting this political decision cost him the Shiv Sena's iconic 'bow-and-arrow' symbol. Athawale attributed the party's 2022 split and Thackeray's loss to these choices.

At a rally in Shivaji Park preceding the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Athawale emphasized the split's impact on the Shiv Sena, now led by Eknath Shinde. He asserted that remaining with the BJP would have preserved Thackeray's hold on the party symbol.

Athawale praised the BJP-led state and central governments for progressing Mumbai's infrastructure, highlighted by significant investments in metro projects, suburban railway upgrades, and slum redevelopment, accredited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the state's growth.

