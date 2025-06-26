Uniting for Amarnath: A Sacred Journey Through Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move to ensure the smooth execution of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a detailed meeting with political leaders at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

Key figures including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP leaders Sat Sharma, Nirmal Singh and Congress representatives Tara Chand and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, gathered to analyze preparatory measures ahead of the pilgrimage starting July 3.

Leaders recognized the Yatra's role in Jammu and Kashmir's composite culture and economy, collectively pledging support for its success while condemning violence in the region.

