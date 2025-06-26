Left Menu

Uniting for Amarnath: A Sacred Journey Through Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with political leaders to discuss preparations for the Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 3. The gathering emphasized enhanced security and facilities for devotees, while political leaders showed solidarity in ensuring the pilgrimage's success as a socio-cultural and economic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure the smooth execution of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a detailed meeting with political leaders at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

Key figures including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP leaders Sat Sharma, Nirmal Singh and Congress representatives Tara Chand and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, gathered to analyze preparatory measures ahead of the pilgrimage starting July 3.

Leaders recognized the Yatra's role in Jammu and Kashmir's composite culture and economy, collectively pledging support for its success while condemning violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

