Devotees Flock to Magh Mela for Sacred Bathing Rituals

Over 3.15 crore devotees gathered at the Ganga and Sangam for the Mauni Amavasya festival during the Magh Mela. Authorities ensured safety and convenience with reflective tapes, ample sanitation facilities, and a large police presence. Facilities for tourists include meditation spaces and transportation options.

More than 3.15 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam by noon on Sunday, during the Magh Mela's Mauni Amavasya festival, officials reported.

Despite dense fog, devotees began arriving at midnight, guided safely by reflective tapes and civil defense volunteers. Flowers were showered upon them, as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event space covers 800 hectares, divided into seven sectors, with sanitation and crowd management measures, including 25,000 toilets and 10,000 police officers, to ensure a smooth experience. A tent city caters to short-term visitors, alongside services like bike taxis and golf carts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

