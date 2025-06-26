Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy in Light and Education

The Delhi government is set to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur through a blend of cultural and educational projects, featuring a daily light and sound show and the renovation of his memorial near Singhu Border.

In a consultative meeting, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined community leaders and members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to discuss the initiatives.

A variety of proposals, including academic programs and public outreach initiatives, aim to enhance awareness of significant historical sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting Delhi's profound historical connection with his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)