Left Menu

Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy in Light and Education

The Delhi government aims to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy through cultural and educational initiatives, including a daily light and sound show at his memorial, and the creation of a Centre for Martyrdom Studies. These initiatives will educate future generations about his life and principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:56 IST
Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy in Light and Education
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur through a blend of cultural and educational projects, featuring a daily light and sound show and the renovation of his memorial near Singhu Border.

In a consultative meeting, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined community leaders and members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to discuss the initiatives.

A variety of proposals, including academic programs and public outreach initiatives, aim to enhance awareness of significant historical sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting Delhi's profound historical connection with his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025