Puri's Ratha Yatra: A Sea of Devotion

Lakhs of devotees have flocked to the seaside pilgrim town of Puri for the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath on Friday, as reported by officials. Comprehensive arrangements by the Odisha government are in place, they added.

By Thursday evening, around one lakh people had already arrived, with the numbers increasing significantly by Friday morning, according to police sources. Devotees from across the globe are expected to be part of this grand event.

For the first time, the event is being monitored by an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Puri. Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras are operational citywide and along roads leading to the Sun Temple in Konark for heightened security, police said.