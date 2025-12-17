Left Menu

Punjab Government Facilitates Devotees at Major Religious Event with Enhanced Services

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is providing free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws for the Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib. With 50 lakh pilgrims expected, extensive security and civic arrangements are in place, including police deployment, healthcare services, traffic management, and communication facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:19 IST
In an effort to facilitate the large influx of devotees attending the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, the Punjab government has announced the deployment of free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed the extensive arrangements during a press briefing.

The three-day event, held in memory of Guru Gobind Singh's sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh and their grandmother Mata Gujri, will see approximately 50 lakh devotees in attendance. To manage this large gathering, a combination of 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will transport pilgrims to key locations.

Security will be bolstered with over 3,300 police personnel and CCTV monitoring. Additionally, the government is setting up healthcare facilities and temporary mobile towers to ensure emergency services and connectivity. The administration is working closely with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ensure a smooth event.

