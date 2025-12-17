Punjab Government Facilitates Devotees at Major Religious Event with Enhanced Services

In an effort to facilitate the large influx of devotees attending the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, the Punjab government has announced the deployment of free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed the extensive arrangements during a press briefing.

The three-day event, held in memory of Guru Gobind Singh's sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh and their grandmother Mata Gujri, will see approximately 50 lakh devotees in attendance. To manage this large gathering, a combination of 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will transport pilgrims to key locations.

Security will be bolstered with over 3,300 police personnel and CCTV monitoring. Additionally, the government is setting up healthcare facilities and temporary mobile towers to ensure emergency services and connectivity. The administration is working closely with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ensure a smooth event.

(With inputs from agencies.)