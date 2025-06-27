Left Menu

Ranchi's Grand Rath Yatra: A Journey of Tradition and Devotion

The annual Rath Yatra festival in Ranchi is set to begin with Lord Jagannath's chariot procession. Security is tightened as thousands gather for the celebration, which includes a nine-day journey and a 10-day fair. Authorities ensure all arrangements, including a plastic ban, are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:29 IST
Ranchi's Grand Rath Yatra: A Journey of Tradition and Devotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant chariots of Lord Jagannath, goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balbhadra are prepared to initiate their annual nine-day pilgrimage to Mausi Bari in Ranchi, bringing with them a wave of tradition and devotion. The Rath Yatra festival kicks off on Friday evening amid intensified security.

The festivities will commence around 4.30 pm when the chariots depart from the Jagannath temple in Dhurwa, following time-honored rituals. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have conveyed their heartfelt wishes to devotees on this auspicious occasion.

The Rath Yatra, running from June 27 to July 5, includes a 10-day fair. This year, an emphasis is placed on environmental sustainability with a ban on plastics, replacing them with biodegradable materials. Heightened security measures, including CCTV and watchtowers, ensure the safety of thousands of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025