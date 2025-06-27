Ranchi's Grand Rath Yatra: A Journey of Tradition and Devotion
The annual Rath Yatra festival in Ranchi is set to begin with Lord Jagannath's chariot procession. Security is tightened as thousands gather for the celebration, which includes a nine-day journey and a 10-day fair. Authorities ensure all arrangements, including a plastic ban, are in place.
The vibrant chariots of Lord Jagannath, goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balbhadra are prepared to initiate their annual nine-day pilgrimage to Mausi Bari in Ranchi, bringing with them a wave of tradition and devotion. The Rath Yatra festival kicks off on Friday evening amid intensified security.
The festivities will commence around 4.30 pm when the chariots depart from the Jagannath temple in Dhurwa, following time-honored rituals. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have conveyed their heartfelt wishes to devotees on this auspicious occasion.
The Rath Yatra, running from June 27 to July 5, includes a 10-day fair. This year, an emphasis is placed on environmental sustainability with a ban on plastics, replacing them with biodegradable materials. Heightened security measures, including CCTV and watchtowers, ensure the safety of thousands of attendees.
