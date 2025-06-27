Aaron Sorkin to Helm 'The Social Network' Sequel, Spotlighting Facebook's Inner Turmoil

In an exciting development for fans of 'The Social Network', the iconic film is set to have a sequel penned and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Known for his sharp writing, Sorkin plans to delve into recent controversies surrounding Facebook, using the Wall Street Journal's 'The Facebook Files' as a foundation. Initially directed by David Fincher in 2010, the original film captivated audiences and raked in $226 million at the global box office.

While the casting for this sequel remains under wraps, Sorkin is teaming up with producers Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser in the film's development. The original film was both a commercial triumph and a critical darling, receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Sorkin's brilliant screenplay adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book 'The Accidental Billionaires' earned one of three Oscars the film received in 2011.

With years of contemplation leading up to this moment, Sorkin's eagerness to explore Facebook's modern-day complexities has been well-documented. He has noted the ethical tensions at the heart of Facebook's operations, particularly criticizing the social media giant's algorithm for prioritizing divisive content. This sequel will continue to shine a light on these issues, promising a narrative that's both timely and significant.

