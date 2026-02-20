Left Menu

Norway Sets New Gold Record at Winter Olympics

Norway broke its own record for most gold medals at a Winter Olympics. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal secured the win in the men’s 15km biathlon mass start, surpassing their previous record of 16 golds at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Norway has set a new benchmark by winning the highest number of gold medals in a single Winter Olympics, a feat accomplished by Johannes Dale-Skjevdal in the men's 15km biathlon mass start.

This victory was achieved at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena, adding to Norway's remarkable history in the games.

The previous record of 16 golds, set by Norway itself at the Beijing Games in 2022, has been surpassed, underlining the country's dominance in winter sports.

