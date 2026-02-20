Left Menu

AI Innovations Unveiled at India's AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit in India showcased a range of AI-based applications focusing on military and civilian uses. Highlighted technologies include the 'Prakshepan' climatology system and a driver fatigue detection device. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized AI's broader implications for security and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:39 IST
AI Innovations Unveiled at India's AI Impact Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam saw a remarkable display of artificial intelligence applications by the Indian Armed Forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the summit, praising India's rapid ascent in AI technology and its potential impact on national security and good governance.

Among the cutting-edge technologies showcased were 'Prakshepan,' a climatology and disaster prediction system, and a device that detects driver fatigue to prevent accidents. These AI-driven innovations highlight India's commitment to using advanced technologies for both military and civilian benefits.

The summit, attended by global AI leaders and experts, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who introduced the 'MANAV' vision, advocating a human-centric approach to AI. The event underlined India's strategic focus on AI for advancing security, resilience, and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Ministry Urged: Telangana CM Reddy Calls for India's AI Leadership

AI Ministry Urged: Telangana CM Reddy Calls for India's AI Leadership

 India
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Plan: A Major Setback

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Plan: A Major Setback

 United States
3
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Authority

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Authority

 Global
4
Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth

Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth

 Uganda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026