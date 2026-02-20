AI Innovations Unveiled at India's AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam saw a remarkable display of artificial intelligence applications by the Indian Armed Forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the summit, praising India's rapid ascent in AI technology and its potential impact on national security and good governance.

Among the cutting-edge technologies showcased were 'Prakshepan,' a climatology and disaster prediction system, and a device that detects driver fatigue to prevent accidents. These AI-driven innovations highlight India's commitment to using advanced technologies for both military and civilian benefits.

The summit, attended by global AI leaders and experts, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who introduced the 'MANAV' vision, advocating a human-centric approach to AI. The event underlined India's strategic focus on AI for advancing security, resilience, and economic growth.

