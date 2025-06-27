Left Menu

Renuka Shahane's Bold Animation Leap: 'Loop Line'

Renuka Shahane's animated film 'Loop Line' explores the life of a middle-aged Mumbai housewife trapped in a loveless marriage, finding solace in her vivid imagination. Although animation is often linked to children's stories in India, Shahane uses this medium to tell a mature story, showcasing its broader potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:03 IST
Renuka Shahane's Bold Animation Leap: 'Loop Line'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renuka Shahane, a revered figure in Indian cinema, addresses the unseen struggles of many Indian housewives in her new animated film 'Loop Line'. The narrative features a middle-aged woman stuck in a cycle of mental abuse, yet her imagination offers emotional escape.

Shahane, known for her directorial debut 'Tribhanga', initially envisioned the story in live-action but found animation the perfect medium to capture the woman's vibrant inner world. Her leap into the animation genre marks a pivotal moment as she defies India's norm and crafts adult-centric animated content.

With 'Loop Line', Shahane challenges the traditional perception of animation in India and highlights its potential beyond children's tales. The film, shown at various film festivals, features voices by actors Mitalee Jagtap and Anand Alkunte and embodies the emotional essence of its protagonist, much like Mumbai's unappreciated yet indispensable local trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025