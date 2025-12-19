Australia's Gun Control Divide: A New Test for Albanese

When Australia was shaken by the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, swift and decisive action followed, uniting political leaders in implementing stringent gun laws. Almost thirty years later, a mass shooting at Bondi Beach has reignited the gun control debate, but this time, consensus is elusive.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pushing for enhanced gun regulations. However, he faces opposition from right-wing populists and mainstream conservatives, complicating Australia's response. Critics argue that Albanese has failed to tackle rising antisemitism, while debates over gun law reforms intensify.

The gun-control discussion highlights a series of challenges as populist movements, exemplified by the One Nation party, gain momentum. Experts believe that these movements leverage public concerns over issues like immigration and security to resist any new firearms legislation.

