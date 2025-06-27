Left Menu

Elephant Disruption in Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra

During the 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, a male elephant caused a stir by breaking through a barricade due to loud noise, injuring one bystander. The procession, involving several elephants, continued after the animal was controlled. Authorities deployed personnel to ensure safety throughout the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:28 IST
Elephant Disruption in Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male elephant caused a major disruption during Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra procession, injuring a bystander after being startled by loud noise. The incident occurred on Friday in the city's Khadia area.

According to RK Sahu, superintendent of Kankaria Zoo, the elephant broke through a barricade and ran into a narrow lane, prompting swift action from mahouts on nearby elephants. 'The male elephant got agitated and veered off the designated path,' Sahu explained, adding that the situation was quickly brought under control.

Despite the brief disruption, the celebrated Rath Yatra procession, which drew thousands of devotees, continued on its route. Authorities, including deputy commissioner of police Komal Vyas, confirmed that measures have been implemented to ensure the procession's safety, deploying personnel with tranquilising equipment to monitor the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025