Elephant Disruption in Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra

A male elephant caused a major disruption during Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra procession, injuring a bystander after being startled by loud noise. The incident occurred on Friday in the city's Khadia area.

According to RK Sahu, superintendent of Kankaria Zoo, the elephant broke through a barricade and ran into a narrow lane, prompting swift action from mahouts on nearby elephants. 'The male elephant got agitated and veered off the designated path,' Sahu explained, adding that the situation was quickly brought under control.

Despite the brief disruption, the celebrated Rath Yatra procession, which drew thousands of devotees, continued on its route. Authorities, including deputy commissioner of police Komal Vyas, confirmed that measures have been implemented to ensure the procession's safety, deploying personnel with tranquilising equipment to monitor the event.

