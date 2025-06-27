Digital Surveillance Transforms Odisha's Iconic Rath Yatra

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has praised the Odisha Police for their innovative use of technology, particularly drones, during the prestigious Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. Pradhan, accompanied by other ministers, visited Puri's Integrated Command and Control Centre to witness firsthand the advanced security measures.

For the first time in the event's history, Odisha Police deployed sophisticated drone surveillance across critical areas of the city. This technology facilitated real-time monitoring of crowds, traffic flow, and potential emergencies, making it a commendable step towards ensuring public safety during the massive gathering.

In addition to drones, the police installed 275 AI-powered CCTV cameras and introduced a real-time WhatsApp chatbot for immediate public assistance. These technological enhancements underscore how digital solutions can preserve tradition while safeguarding the public during significant cultural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)