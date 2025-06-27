Left Menu

Court Queries Censor Board over 'Janaki' Controversy

The Kerala High Court has questioned the censor board's issue with the name 'Janaki' in the movie 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala'. The court directed the board to submit its decision by June 30, following concerns that the name references Goddess Sita.

The Kerala High Court on Friday scrutinized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding its objections to the use of 'Janaki' in a new film featuring Suresh Gopi. This inquiry emerged amidst a legal challenge by Cosmos Entertainments over certification delays.

Justice N Nagaresh, considering the production company's plea, questioned the CBFC's stance on the name 'Janaki'. The judge pointed out that no similar issues arose with films utilizing the name in the past. The court ordered a written explanation from the censor board by June 30.

Allegations suggest that the CBFC's revising committee unofficially pressured the filmmakers to adjust the protagonist's name due to its association with Goddess Sita. The court advised the producers to address the show-cause notice previously issued by the board.

