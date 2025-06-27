Left Menu

Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand: A Tribute by India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. This year-long event, organised by the Indian government and Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, will feature cultural and educational initiatives to honor his legacy in Jain philosophy and social reform.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:43 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the centenary celebrations honoring the birth anniversary of Jain spiritual icon Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj on Saturday. The event symbolizes the inception of a year-long homage arranged by the Central government alongside Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

Vidyanand Ji was much-esteemed for his contributions as a spiritual leader and social reformer. The celebrations aim to uphold and propagate his teachings and accomplishments, including his influential role in revitalizing ancient Jain temples across India.

Throughout the year, a series of cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual programs will celebrate Vidyanand Ji's works, notably his extensive literary contributions to Jain philosophy and ethics and his championing of classical languages and educational causes.

