Delhi's Mango Festival: A Celebration of Heritage and Flavor

The 34th Mango Festival has taken over Delhi's Tyagaraj Stadium, showcasing over 400 varieties of mangoes, including quirky types like Suhag Sindoori and Majnu. Organized by the Delhi Tourism Department, the festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting mangoes as an integral part of India's cultural and agricultural heritage.

Gupta emphasized mangoes as an ''emotional experience,'' reflecting India's villages and summer memories. The festival features not only the beloved fruit but also traditional foods, farming exhibits, and handicrafts. A tribute to the hardworking farmers of India, the event strengthens community ties through shared cultural experiences.

Free shuttle services to the venue, children's activities, live performances, and competitions, alongside a virtual appearance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete the festival's lineup. The colorful marketplace, featuring local and exotic mangoes as well as traditional pickles and chutneys, is a seasonal highlight for Delhi's citizens.

