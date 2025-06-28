Ayodhya's Ram Temple: A New Epicenter of Devotion
Following the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's new Ram Temple in January 2024, the city has become a major religious destination, drawing millions of devotees and numerous VIPs. Efforts to improve infrastructure, including public transport connectivity and an online pass system, have been initiated to manage the influx of visitors.
Since its consecration in January 2024, Ayodhya's new Ram Temple has drawn an unprecedented number of devotees from around the globe, rapidly transforming the city into a vibrant religious hub.
The Uttar Pradesh government's recent statement highlights that over 5.5 crore visitors have flocked to seek blessings, including approximately 4.5 lakh VIPs.
In response, efforts to streamline visits have been ramped up, with upgraded transport connectivity. Additionally, managing the crowd influx, an online pass system for darshan has been implemented, ensuring efficient and accessible visits for all, including high-profile figures from various sectors.
