Ayodhya's Ram Temple: A New Epicenter of Devotion

Since its consecration in January 2024, Ayodhya's new Ram Temple has drawn an unprecedented number of devotees from around the globe, rapidly transforming the city into a vibrant religious hub.

The Uttar Pradesh government's recent statement highlights that over 5.5 crore visitors have flocked to seek blessings, including approximately 4.5 lakh VIPs.

In response, efforts to streamline visits have been ramped up, with upgraded transport connectivity. Additionally, managing the crowd influx, an online pass system for darshan has been implemented, ensuring efficient and accessible visits for all, including high-profile figures from various sectors.

