As the war in Sudan intensifies, millions are left hungry, turning to weeds and wild plants for sustenance. The ongoing conflict has skyrocketed food prices and restricted aid delivery, forcing already vulnerable populations further into desperation.

A retired teacher, known as A.H., expressed gratitude through a love poem for a plant named Khadija Koro, which he refers to as 'a balm for us that spread through the spaces of fear.' His poetic homage highlights the reliance on natural resources amid scarcity.

The humanitarian crisis deepens across regions like Darfur and Kordofan. Aid workers report extreme food insecurity, with people surviving on sparse meals, often sucking on coal to quell hunger. The conflict has created a 'large prison,' closing off essential resources, as aid distributions struggle against obstructive warfare and regional blockades.