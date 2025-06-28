Weeds of Hope: Survival Amid Sudan's Hunger Crisis
Amid escalating conflict in Sudan, millions are turning to weeds and wild plants for sustenance. A retired teacher penned a poem celebrating Khadija Koro, a plant that helped many survive. With aid largely unavailable due to violence, regions like Darfur face dire food insecurity, exacerbated by soaring prices and limited resources.
As the war in Sudan intensifies, millions are left hungry, turning to weeds and wild plants for sustenance. The ongoing conflict has skyrocketed food prices and restricted aid delivery, forcing already vulnerable populations further into desperation.
A retired teacher, known as A.H., expressed gratitude through a love poem for a plant named Khadija Koro, which he refers to as 'a balm for us that spread through the spaces of fear.' His poetic homage highlights the reliance on natural resources amid scarcity.
The humanitarian crisis deepens across regions like Darfur and Kordofan. Aid workers report extreme food insecurity, with people surviving on sparse meals, often sucking on coal to quell hunger. The conflict has created a 'large prison,' closing off essential resources, as aid distributions struggle against obstructive warfare and regional blockades.