Epic Reunion: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Eye Thrilling Sequel

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski proposes a sequel to the film 'F1', starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The directors envision a crossover featuring Cruise's 'Days of Thunder' character Cole Trickle and Pitt's Sonny Hayes. It hopes to reignite their previous collaboration from 'Interview with the Vampire'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:14 IST
Epic Reunion: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Eye Thrilling Sequel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Kosinski has floated the idea of a sequel to his film 'F1', which would see Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt collaborating once more.

The proposed project features an intriguing crossover, bringing together Cruise's character Cole Trickle from 'Days of Thunder' and Pitt's Sonny Hayes. Fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of this thrilling on-screen reunion.

Kosinski's inspiration for this ambitious venture stems from the iconic 'Interview with the Vampire', where the two actors have worked together before. The sequel is set to delve into the past rivalry of these characters, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

