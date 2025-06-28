Epic Reunion: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Eye Thrilling Sequel

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Kosinski has floated the idea of a sequel to his film 'F1', which would see Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt collaborating once more.

The proposed project features an intriguing crossover, bringing together Cruise's character Cole Trickle from 'Days of Thunder' and Pitt's Sonny Hayes. Fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of this thrilling on-screen reunion.

Kosinski's inspiration for this ambitious venture stems from the iconic 'Interview with the Vampire', where the two actors have worked together before. The sequel is set to delve into the past rivalry of these characters, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.