Rath Yatra Draws Massive Crowds to New Jagannath Temple in Digha

The new Jagannath temple in Digha attracted an estimated three lakh devotees during the Rath Yatra. ISKCON's Vice-President predicts 70,000 to 1 lakh visitors daily until 'Ulto Rath.' Since its inauguration on April 30, 33 lakh individuals have visited the temple, turning it into a religious tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:28 IST
Hundreds of thousands of devotees flocked to the new Jagannath temple in Digha during the Rath Yatra, with estimates reaching three lakh people. A senior ISKCON monk confirmed the remarkable turnout.

ISKCON Vice-President Radharaman Das indicated to PTI that a steadiness in numbers is expected, with 70,000 to 1 lakh visitors anticipated daily until the 'Ulto Rath' festival on July 4. Despite intermittent rain, the flow of worshippers remains uninterrupted.

The temple, since its April 30 inauguration by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has seen 33 lakh visitors. Digha Shankarpur Development Authority officials noted the area's transformation into a thriving religious tourism hub, with projections for increased attendance in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

