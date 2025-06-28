Gareth Edwards Eyes New Horizons After 'Rogue One' Success
British filmmaker Gareth Edwards, known for directing 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', reveals he has no intention to helm another 'Star Wars' film. He values the longevity of his work over initial box office numbers. His credits also include films such as 'Monsters' and 'Godzilla'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Gareth Edwards, a prominent British filmmaker, has shared his intention to move beyond the 'Star Wars' realm after directing the successful 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'.
The 2016 spinoff, featuring stars Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, grossed USD 1.058 billion. However, Edwards is content to explore new creative avenues instead of returning to the 'Star Wars' universe.
Emphasizing the importance of a film's lasting impact, he remarked that longevity holds more value than immediate box office success. Edwards, whose portfolio includes 'Monsters' and 'Godzilla', is keen to see his work appreciated over decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement