Prada Acknowledges Indian Roots in Controversial Sandal Design
Prada's new sandal design, resembling India's Kolhapuri slippers, sparks controversy amidst Indian artisans and politicians. The brand's corporate social responsibility head, Lorenzo Bertelli, recognized the design's Indian roots. Despite criticism, some local artisans appreciate the global recognition of their traditional craftsmanship.
Luxury fashion brand Prada has come under fire for its new sandal design, which closely resembles the traditional Indian Kolhapuri slippers. The open-toe design debuted at Milan Fashion Week, causing a stir among Indian politicians and craftsmen upset over the lack of credit to the original creators.
Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's corporate social responsibility lead, addressed the uproar by acknowledging the sandals are inspired by Indian heritage. In a letter to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents Kolhapuri sandal artisans, he expressed a willingness to engage with Indian artisans for meaningful collaboration.
Despite pricing their sandals at $844, compared to $12 for the typical Kolhapuri, Prada has shown interest in celebrating global craftsmanship amid a rapidly expanding Indian luxury market. As the crafts gain international attention, Indian artisans are finding satisfaction in this newfound recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
