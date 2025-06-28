Left Menu

Prada Acknowledges Indian Roots in Controversial Sandal Design

Prada's new sandal design, resembling India's Kolhapuri slippers, sparks controversy amidst Indian artisans and politicians. The brand's corporate social responsibility head, Lorenzo Bertelli, recognized the design's Indian roots. Despite criticism, some local artisans appreciate the global recognition of their traditional craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:33 IST
Prada Acknowledges Indian Roots in Controversial Sandal Design
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luxury fashion brand Prada has come under fire for its new sandal design, which closely resembles the traditional Indian Kolhapuri slippers. The open-toe design debuted at Milan Fashion Week, causing a stir among Indian politicians and craftsmen upset over the lack of credit to the original creators.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's corporate social responsibility lead, addressed the uproar by acknowledging the sandals are inspired by Indian heritage. In a letter to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents Kolhapuri sandal artisans, he expressed a willingness to engage with Indian artisans for meaningful collaboration.

Despite pricing their sandals at $844, compared to $12 for the typical Kolhapuri, Prada has shown interest in celebrating global craftsmanship amid a rapidly expanding Indian luxury market. As the crafts gain international attention, Indian artisans are finding satisfaction in this newfound recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025