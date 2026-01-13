Left Menu

Clintons Deny Testifying in Epstein Probe, Citing Partisan Motives

Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to testify in a congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, labeling it a partisan exercise. The Clintons argue the investigation diverts attention from actions during Trump's presidency. Congressional contempt proceedings are in motion, though no evidence links Clinton to sex trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:01 IST
In a striking political standoff, Bill and Hillary Clinton have formally refused to testify in a congressional investigation regarding their connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Describing the inquiry as a partisan effort, they responded with a firm letter to Republican Representative James Comer.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, has threatened to hold former President Bill Clinton in contempt, a move that could result in criminal charges. The panel has warned of commencing contempt proceedings against Hillary Clinton if she does not comply with the subpoena by Wednesday.

The Clintons insist they have little relevant information, accusing Comer of redirecting the probe away from the actions of Donald Trump's administration. They emphasize that the inquiry should focus on why crimes linked to Epstein weren't fully investigated and suggest the motives are politically driven.

