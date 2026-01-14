Left Menu

Revitalizing Heritage: Ladakh's Strategic Airport and Cultural Initiatives

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra evaluated Kargil airport for potential expansion and engaged with the Dard Aryan community in Darchiks village, acknowledging cultural heritage. Key community demands were discussed, including unifying Aryan valley districts, building a Buddhist sarai, and improving educational and cultural facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:37 IST
Revitalizing Heritage: Ladakh's Strategic Airport and Cultural Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has taken decisive steps to assess the operational capabilities and expansion potential of Kargil airport. On Wednesday, Kundra discussed infrastructural aspects with the airport's Commanding Officer and directed local authorities to compile a detailed report.

During his visit to Darchiks village, home to the indigenous Dard Aryan community, Kundra interacted with locals and stakeholders, immersing himself in the village's vibrant cultural heritage and history.

Kundra received a memorandum from Nominated Councillor Gurmit Rigzen, which outlined significant community demands, including administrative and cultural enhancements. Kundra appreciated the community's efforts in preserving heritage and assured thorough examination of raised issues.

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026