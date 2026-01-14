Revitalizing Heritage: Ladakh's Strategic Airport and Cultural Initiatives
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra evaluated Kargil airport for potential expansion and engaged with the Dard Aryan community in Darchiks village, acknowledging cultural heritage. Key community demands were discussed, including unifying Aryan valley districts, building a Buddhist sarai, and improving educational and cultural facilities.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has taken decisive steps to assess the operational capabilities and expansion potential of Kargil airport. On Wednesday, Kundra discussed infrastructural aspects with the airport's Commanding Officer and directed local authorities to compile a detailed report.
During his visit to Darchiks village, home to the indigenous Dard Aryan community, Kundra interacted with locals and stakeholders, immersing himself in the village's vibrant cultural heritage and history.
Kundra received a memorandum from Nominated Councillor Gurmit Rigzen, which outlined significant community demands, including administrative and cultural enhancements. Kundra appreciated the community's efforts in preserving heritage and assured thorough examination of raised issues.
