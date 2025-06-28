India Sets Stage for Youthful Esports Prowess at Asian Games

Left Menu

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) announced a national Championship to select an Under-18 squad for the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. The inclusive event, with equal gender representation, will feature competitions in Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, and eFootball, showcasing young Indian talent on an international platform.

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has unveiled plans to host a national Championship aiming to form an Under-18 squad for the upcoming Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. This event, scheduled for mid-July, is set to highlight India's young talent in the realm of esports, promoting both skill and gender equality.

Open for registration from June 28 to July 12, NESC 2025 will take place from October 22-31. Contestants will compete in categories such as Rocket League (3v3), Street Fighter 6 (1v1), and eFootball (1v1) on platforms including PC and PlayStation. This initiative exemplifies ESFI's dedication to an inclusive and progressive gaming environment.

Top performances will not only earn national titles but also international representation, as winners and top finishers in selected categories will have the opportunity to compete for India in Bahrain later this year.

