A Vision for 2047: India's Path to Global Leadership

In a stirring call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday encouraged the Indian youth to set their sights on making the country a global leader by 2047, when India marks its 100th year of independence.

Shah paid homage to the contributions of tribal leader Govind Guru, praising his pivotal role in awakening societal consciousness during the colonial era. Govind Guru was hailed as a hero of India's freedom movement, with the minister noting the martyrdom of 1,512 tribal individuals in the struggle against British rule. Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in honoring Govind Guru's legacy and furthering his vision of India's greatness.

The remarks were made during the launch of Rs 125 crore worth of development initiatives at Shri Govind Guru University in Gujarat's Panchmahal district via video link, as Shah was unable to attend in person owing to adverse weather. The university, envisioned by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, now sees expansions that include a center for excellence, sports facilities, and more, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the tribal community nationwide.