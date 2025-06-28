Scarlett Johansson Tackles 'Tower of Terror' Film Adaptation Challenges

Actress Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the creative challenges involved in adapting Disney's 'Tower of Terror' ride into a film. Speaking in an interview, Johansson highlighted the complexities of converting the beloved theme park attraction into a compelling narrative for the big screen.

The project, which she is producing, was announced in 2021 and is being written by Josh Cooley. Despite its lengthy development timeline, Johansson remains optimistic about progress. She admitted that the adaptation is proving to be more difficult than originally envisioned, given the ride's limited lore.

The Tower of Terror ride, launched in 1994 at Disney World and inspired by Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, is renowned for its mysterious plot. However, Johansson pointed out the challenge of expanding its brief storyline into a full-length feature film. The ride's eerie charm provides limited material, requiring creative vision to transform it into a resonant movie narrative.